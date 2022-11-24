Workman dies on building site in Malaga’s Marbella after object hits him on the head

By Chris King • 24 November 2022 • 21:10

After an object struck him on the head a workman died on a building site in the Malaga municipality of Marbella.

According to the 112 Andalucía Emergency Services, a workman died on a building site in the Malaga city of Marbella today, Thursday, November 24.

The incident occurred at around 1:30pm on a construction site located on Avenida de los Acebos, in the Artola area of the municipality. 112 received an alert from a co-worker informing the operator that an object had fallen on the head of a workman who was unconscious and in need of urgent medical attention.

An ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, complete with medics, was immediately deployed to the location. Patrols from the national and Local Police were also dispatched.

Unfortunately, on arrival at the construction site, the emergency personnel were unable to save the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

112 also alerted the Labour Inspectorate and the Occupational Risk Prevention Centre of the death. The relevant judicial protocol was subsequently initiated in order to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death.

This incident was actually the second one to occur on the same building site in the Artola area of Marbella. Less than two weeks ago another workman passed away after suffering a fall.

___________________________________________________________

