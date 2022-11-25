72-year-old woman drowns at Almayate beach in Velez-Malaga

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 4:07
As reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 72-year-old woman died by drowning on Wednesday, November 23. The death occurred at Almayate beach, located in the municipality of Velez-Malaga.
The 112 emergency switchboard reportedly received several calls at around 2:45pm. Members of the public informed them that a woman had entered the sea and could not get out of the water in an area of the beach near the Seco River.
An ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre was immediately deployed to the location. Patrols from the Guardia Civil and Local Police were also dispatched, along with a Civil Protection unit and the Red Cross.
A Maritime Rescue vessel was also requested to respond to the emergency with a boat being launched to search for the missing woman. She is believed to have been a tourist staying at a local campsite.
After a while, the missing woman was discovered drowned in the water. Her body was transferred to the Puerto de la Caleta de Velez-Malaga where she was pronounced dead by the medical personnel.
