Australia pile pressure on France as they beat Tunisia 1-0

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 14:29

Australia have piled the pressure on world cup holders France as they beat Tunisia in a tight match that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Recording their first victory at the World Cup since 2010 on Saturday, November 26, Australia got off to a good start breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

Mitch Duke scored the winning goal after heading a deflected cross from Craig Goodwin into the back corner of the net.

The strong performance in the first half waivered in the second, with Tunisia taking charge and throwing everything they have at the socceroos. But defender Souttar proved up to the task repelling Tunisian attacks time and time again, along with keeper Mat Ryan who made countless saves to keep his nation ahead.

Scenes in my home city Melbourne, as Australia score against & beat Tunisia! 🔥 Australia’s 3rd ever #FIFAWorldCup win!pic.twitter.com/QusVy3ZG8s — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) November 26, 2022

In the end they were able to keep Tunisia out to record their first clean sheet at a world cup since 2010.

France now faces Denmark later today in a match that could see them progress to the next round, but having lost to Demark earlier this year they will be leaving nothing to chance as Australia piles pressure.

