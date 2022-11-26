Murderer of Anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani released after 30 years

The release of Janusz Walus, 69, who has served nearly three decades of a life sentence for the murder, brought people on to the streets on Saturday, November 2022.

The Polish immigrant nearly sparked a civil war in the country after he killed Hani back in 1993.

Members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and the South African Communist Party (SACP), both of which have ties to Hani, led a gathering outside the court to protest the decision.