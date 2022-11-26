Murderer of Anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani released after 30 years

The release from jail of the murderer of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has sparked South Africa’s ruling ANC party to protest outside the country’s top court. The release of Janusz Walus, 69, who has served nearly three decades of a life sentence for the murder, brought people on to the streets on Saturday, November 2022. The Polish immigrant nearly sparked a civil war in the country after he killed Hani back in 1993. Members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and the South African Communist Party (SACP), both of which have ties to Hani, led a gathering outside the court to protest the decision. But the ruling by the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg is within the law of the country, which the ruling ANC implemented that states life is a maximum of 30 years in prison. Despite his release under their watch, the ANC still sought to protest the decision. Senior ANC member Panyaza Lesufi told AFP News that more demonstrations were planned for his release saying: “Even when he leaves that prison… he must know South Africans are not happy. “We have the right to send the message to him that you assassinated our hero. He is a murderer, and he must know that.” South Africa’s Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday ordered the country’s correctional services minister to place Walus “on parole on such terms and conditions as he may deem appropriate”. Hani, a hugely popular figure, was gunned on his driveway a year before the first multi-racial elections. A fierce opponent of the apartheid government he was the Chief of Staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the ANC. Although he was feared by the local white community the murderer of Anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani, was not supported by many who thought his actions set the country back years. Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.