BREAKING: Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei dies Close
Trending:

Murderer of Anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani released after 30 years

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 17:36

 

The release from jail of the murderer of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has sparked South Africa’s ruling ANC party to protest outside the country’s top court. 

The release of Janusz Walus, 69, who has served nearly three decades of a life sentence for the murder, brought people on to the streets on Saturday, November 2022.

The Polish immigrant nearly sparked a civil war in the country after he killed Hani back in 1993.

Members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and the South African Communist Party (SACP), both of which have ties to Hani, led a gathering outside the court to protest the decision.

South Africa’s Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday ordered the country’s correctional services minister to place Walus “on parole on such terms and conditions as he may deem appropriate”.

Hani, a hugely popular figure, was gunned on his driveway a year before the first multi-racial elections. A fierce opponent of the apartheid government he was the Chief of Staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the ANC.

Although he was feared by the local white community the murderer of Anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani, was not supported by many who thought his actions set the country back years. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading