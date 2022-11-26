Wagner Group boss Prigozhin mocks FBI offering a reward for his arrest

By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 18:37

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin mocked the fact that the FBI has offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin mocked the fact that the FBI has placed him on their ‘wanted’ list on the internet. Today, Saturday, November 26, the head of the infamous private army responded to a media question about his attitude towards the news.

As reported today by Uranews on their Telegram channel, the FBI announced a reward for any information that contributed to his arrest.

He told them: “I feel very positive about this. Can you imagine how many ordinary people would be able to earn extra money? And I wouldn’t mind it either. The only thing that’s troubling is that they’ve been promising this money for three years, but it looks like they haven’t paid anyone”.



Prigozhin joked that it was easy to apprehend him because he was either at work, in the Donbas, or on the frontlines of the war zone. “Put the key in, turn it, here I am”, he summarised.

The businessman caused controversy earlier this week when he arranged for a bloodied sledgehammer in a violin case to be delivered to the European Parliament. That was his response to the outcry over a video that recently circulated online showing a Wagner Group deserter being callously executed by fellow mercenaries.

In the video, a recruited convicted murderer was shown with his head taped to a pile of bricks with cling film. A sledgehammer was subsequently used to brutally smash his head in. This action is allegedly the sentence meted out to anybody who deserts from the private military organisation. Prigozhin callously described the video as showing the death of ‘a dog’.

