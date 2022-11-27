BREAKING: Three arrested after 50mph car ploughs into 800-strong crowd at Congleton Christmas Market in Cheshire Close
And the King/Queen of the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle is …….

By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 22:55

This year’s ‘Queen of the Jungle’ on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is Jill Scott, the England Women’s football star.

 

Three contestants remained in the jungle as the finalists on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, with Mike Tindall the last one to be evicted. One out of politician Matt Hancock, soap star Owen, or England Lioness Jill Scott, will end up wearing the iconic ‘jungle crown’ tonight, Sunday, November 27.

The three celebs headed off into the clearing to tackle their final trial which would earn them a slap-up meal of their choice, plus a starter, dessert, drink, and a snack if they completed it. Of course, they smashed it and will enjoy a luxury meal each.

After much fanfare and much unhappiness about his joining the show, Matt Hancock seems to have collected new friends and fans for his attitude throughout the programme and his willingness to try anything. 

He was the first of the three to be voted out, leaving Jill and Owen as this year’s contenders. It is all down to the great British public now to choose the winner after watching three weeks of trials and tribulations in the Australian jungle.

Ana and Dec had the results on their card, with more than 12 million votes made. They announced that the winner and new ‘Queen of the Jungle’ for 2022 was ……. England football star, Jill Scott. Hollyoaks actor Owen was a very worthy runner-up.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

