And the King/Queen of the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle is …….

By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 22:55

This year’s ‘Queen of the Jungle’ on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is Jill Scott, the England Women’s football star.

Three contestants remained in the jungle as the finalists on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, with Mike Tindall the last one to be evicted. One out of politician Matt Hancock, soap star Owen, or England Lioness Jill Scott, will end up wearing the iconic ‘jungle crown’ tonight, Sunday, November 27.

The three celebs headed off into the clearing to tackle their final trial which would earn them a slap-up meal of their choice, plus a starter, dessert, drink, and a snack if they completed it. Of course, they smashed it and will enjoy a luxury meal each.

After much fanfare and much unhappiness about his joining the show, Matt Hancock seems to have collected new friends and fans for his attitude throughout the programme and his willingness to try anything.

He was the first of the three to be voted out, leaving Jill and Owen as this year’s contenders. It is all down to the great British public now to choose the winner after watching three weeks of trials and tribulations in the Australian jungle.

His arrival turned heads, but his triumphant return from Trials kept Camp smiling. Matt Hancock is leaving the Jungle in third place 🧡 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Xx4YxX7Mbv — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

Ana and Dec had the results on their card, with more than 12 million votes made. They announced that the winner and new ‘Queen of the Jungle’ for 2022 was ……. England football star, Jill Scott. Hollyoaks actor Owen was a very worthy runner-up.

Jill Scott is your Queen of the Jungle for 2022! 👑 Always smiling and with a one-liner in her back pocket, Jill has stolen the hearts of the nation and her Campmates. This fierce Lioness is your winner! 💛 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/C9MkDpAwan — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

He's faced his fears and survived constant hunger, all whilst winning over his Campmates with his loveable charm and warm heart. Owen is leaving the Jungle as your runner-up and heading straight to the hotel buffet! 🤍 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/g3dz9Nc0Q3 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________

