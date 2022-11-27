Crevillent (Alicante) first shopping voucher scheme was declared an all-round success

By Linda Hall • 27 November 2022 • 18:06

CREVILLENT’S Shopping Voucher campaign increased sales in local shops by €358,266.

This first campaign that took place between September 15 and October 10 was an all-round success, said Crevillent’s Industry and Commerce councillor Manuel Penalva Alarcon, who is also deputy mayor.

Residents acquired 5,502 vouchers, of which the €10, €20 and €50 denominations were the most popular. Added to the €142,830 subsidy from the Diputacion provincial council, this brought sales of €358,266 to the 79 participating local businesses.

“We are so satisfied with the great reception from the local population and shops that we are now preparing a second edition for the Christmas period,” Penalva announced.

He also called on residents to be “responsible and public-spirited” during the next edition.

Once the first vouchers were available, they were snapped up immediately by the local population, he pointed out, although they eventually exchanged only 98 pr cent of them. As a result 162, which were worth €3,220, were never used.

“That was detrimental to the people who did not have the opportunity to obtain them,” the councillor said.

