Laboratory staff at Torrevieja (Alicante) are fighting to save their jobs

By Linda Hall • 27 November 2022 • 16:14

LABORATORY personnel once again demonstrated outside Torrevieja hospital on November 25.

As before, they called on the regional government to incorporate the 30 employees from Torrevieja Diagnosticos into the local Health District staff, after carrying out the hospital’s analyses for 16 years.

The laboratory was initially engaged by Ribera Salud which, until October 2021 when the Health District reverted to the public sector, had provided outsourced healthcare for Torrevieja and nine other municipalities.

After learning that the analyses would now be carried out inhouse, the laboratory employees are taking legal proceedings, claiming the right to be taken on by the region’s public health system before January 9.

They maintained that they are as entitled to be considered part of the workforce as other health professionals who remained at their posts when the Generalitat took control of the Health District last year.

Meanwhile, according to sources quoted in the Spanish media, Ribera Salud said that the company could not add the Torrevieja laboratory employees to its own laboratory services “but might be able to take on one technician.”

