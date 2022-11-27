Morocco scoop only their third match win ever at the World Cup as they beat Belgium 0-2

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 16:21

Morocco have scooped only their third match win ever at the World Cup as they beat Belgium 0-2.

The only other times that Morocco have won a match in the tournament were against Portugal in 1986, Scotland in 1998, and now Belgium in 2022.

After an uneventful first half, all the action came from the Morocco end, with Abdelhamid Sabiri finding the back of the net at 73 minutes, followed by Zakaria Aboukhlal, who surprised with a stoppage-time goal.

The group points stand now with Morocco 4, Belgium 3, Croatia 1, and Canada 0.

This is the latest in surprise match results for this year’s Qatar World Cup 2022.

Earlier today Costa Rica shocked World Cup fans after doing the “unbelievable” and beating Japan following their 7-0 ‘humiliation’ against Spain earlier this week.

The team surprised both the fans and themselves as they found the back of Japan’s net in the 81st minute.

Suarez’s men only made one significant play for the goal throughout the entire match – and they made it count as Fuller beat goalie Gonda with a curling shot.

In the 88th minute, Japan miss a chance to equalise as Mitoma broke through inside the area from the left and set Kamada up but his shot was saved by Navas.

Both teams are now level in the group stage, with Spain and Germany playing later today.

