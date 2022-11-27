Pilot project in a bid to encourage workers to car share

By Anna Ellis • 27 November 2022 • 16:22
Alicante City Council is looking at a pilot project to encourage car sharing with a car park solely reserved for cars shared by three or more people who commute to work.
The councillor for Mobility, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, explained that the aim of this initiative is to “rationalise private car use as an environmentally friendly measure that reduces pollution”, and also pointed out that it is “a way of facilitating parking for all those people who commute to work and who have already been applying this measure to encourage more sustainable mobility in their daily journeys”.
“The project will be implemented in the Las Atalayas industrial estate, a very busy area where most of the people who frequent it use private vehicles. Currently, there are parking spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility and for lorries, and with this ‘Car Sharing’ project it is proposed to allocate parking spaces for those people who access Las Atalayas by car sharing.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
