BREAKING: Protesters in China destroy Covid lockdown barriers as police crackdown on anti-government stance

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 12:25

Protesters in China have been caught on camera apparently destroying Covid lockdown barriers as police crackdown on anti-government stance.

Protesters in China have escalated demonstrations and continue to push back against the country’s strict ‘zero covid’ restrictions.

Footage circulating on social media today shows police making arrests amid growing anger on the streets as people break from tradition and take part in protests in cities and university campuses.

Visegrad 24 reports that Wulumqi (Urumqi) Road in Shanghai is where protesters met and called for the CCP to fall and for Xi Jinping to step down.

Police making arrests at Urumqi Road in Shanghai right now. pic.twitter.com/uWNg9BKU4c — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2022

Defiant demonstrators can be seen walking down the street and pushing the panels of controversial lockdown barriers, which form part of the strict lockdown measures that have been in place in the country for three years.

Another video widely circulated on social media appears to show one protest group in Shanghai boldly calling for the removal of the Communist party and Xi Jinping in a stand-off with police.

Crowds destroying lockdown barriers in China. The world needs to watch China closely in the coming weeks and months. Something is brewing. pic.twitter.com/UHpENHm044 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2022

The footage shows chants of: “Communist party, step down! Xi Jinping, step down!”

This comes on the same day that China is reported to have clocked a new record-high figure of daily new infections – 40,000, up on yesterday’s figure of 34,000, and 30,000 on Friday.

Elsewhere people protest about the lockdown restrictions, saying: “No PCR tests, we want freedom!”

