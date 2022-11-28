Alicante’s hotel and catering request extension for the gastronomy voucher campaign

By Anna Ellis • 28 November 2022 • 15:22
Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, explained that “we are responding to the needs of the hotel and catering sector because this campaign is being launched precisely to support the establishments in a difficult financial situation.”
“The ‘Bono Gastronomico’ has once again been a success and will mean a minimum return of €1M for the hotel and catering industry and the opportunity for the public to enjoy our best gastronomy at a very good price. It’s a win-win initiative,” the mayoress added.
The Tourist Board has subsidised this “Bono Gastronomico” campaign with €500,000, which is €150,000 euros more than last year’s campaign.
The vouchers can be purchased online at bonogastronomicoalicante.es. Each voucher has a value of €50, of which the user will pay €25. A maximum of 15 vouchers can be requested per person, i.e. a value of €750, and the user pays €375.
Beneficiaries must be of legal age and registered in Alicante to be able to purchase the vouchers. The establishments must also be located in the municipality.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
