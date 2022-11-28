By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 19:25

A large explosion was reportedly heard before a huge flash of light followed by a plume of smoke in the London district of Hackney Wick.

According to The Mirror this afternoon, Monday, November 28, eyewitnesses in the north London district of Hackney Wick described hearing a large ‘explosion’ followed by a ‘huge flash of light’

A large plume of smoke subsequently started billowing up into the sky they added. Another person living in Clapton told the publication that her front room ‘flashed blue when it happened’.

There has been no word yet regarding the cause of the incident although some suggestions – including a tweet from Hackney Police – have pointed to a lightning strike.

“We’ve received several calls about loud bangs in the Stoke Newington area this evening. No major incidents have been reported to us. The noise appears to have been caused by thunder and lightning”, the force wrote.

#UPDATE | We've received several calls about loud bangs in the Stoke Newington area this evening. No major incidents have been reported to us. The noise appears to have been caused by thunder and lightning.https://t.co/a3pkwNYTPU — Hackney Police (@MPSHackney) November 28, 2022

Social media users were quick to post, with one commenting @LeanneDraper7: “I heard it in Hackney Wick! Thought it was thunder for a sec”.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.