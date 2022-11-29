Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev makes veiled threat while condeming NATO as a ‘criminal entity’

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 20:06

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Telegram Dmitry Medvedev

NATO has been condemned as a ‘criminal entity’ by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, and former Russian President.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, and former President of the country, today, Tuesday, November 29, condemned NATO as a ‘criminal entity’.

Among other things, he denounced the organisation’s supply of weapons to Ukraine, following Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement today of continued support from the Alliance for the former Soviet territory.



Posting on his official Telegram channel, Medvedev wrote: “The NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine would win as a sovereign independent state. But he said nothing about its territorial integrity”.

“It will win, but, apparently, in the new, greatly reduced borders of its independence, and all sovereign states will sit down at the negotiating table. This is already progress”.

“The permanent regress is that the arrogant NATO upstarts always easily forget about the coups d’etat in sovereign countries around the world, the ousted legally elected heads of state and the killed tens of thousands of civilians – the elderly, women, and children”.

“About arms deliveries to all kinds of scum, zoological scum, and extremist regimes. About the impunity of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance for their atrocities”.

“After all, since its formation, NATO has repeatedly proved its purely closed corporate nature, acting in the interests of a bunch of Anglo-Saxon countries and their lackeys. At the same time, not more than 12 per cent of the population of the world live in the countries of NATO”.

“The civilised world does not need this organisation. It must repent to humanity and be dissolved as a criminal entity. But even Pontifex Maximus will not be able to absolve them of their sins”.

He added: ” P. S. If, as Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Kyiv fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our Armed Forces. I hope the Atlantic impotents understand that”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.