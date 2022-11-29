Round-up of the final week of ‘I’m A Celebrity’ action in the Australian jungle

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 4:42

The final week of ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ saw England Lioness Jill Scott crowned as the 2022 ‘Queen of the Jungle’.

The third and final week in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle is always fast and furious, with one celeb leaving each night. Gogglebox star and comedian Babatunde left on Wednesday, November 23 after the public voted.

Former Radio One Breakfast Show host Chris Moyles had a good run but his time was up on Thursday, November 24. Comedian Seann Walsh became the seventh to leave on Friday 25.

The moment every contestant dreams of tackling on the show is the iconic ‘Celebrity Cyclone’. Mike, Matt, Jill, and Owen, donned their individual coloured lycra pants for the legendary trial and off they marched to try and win those meals for camp.

Jill went first, followed by Matt, then Mike, with Owen taking the last stage. They overcame the crazy water cannons and bouncing balls to win all four stars. England rugby star Mike Tindall was eventually evicted, narrowly missing out on the final.

On Sunday, November 27, just three contestants remained in the jungle as the finalists on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’. One out of politician Matt Hancock, soap star Owen Warner, or England Lioness Jill Scott, would end up wearing the iconic ‘jungle crown’.

Matt was the first of the three to be voted out, leaving Jill and Owen as this year’s contenders. It was all down to the great British public now to choose the winner after watching three weeks of trials and tribulations in the Australian jungle.

Ana and Dec had the results on their card, with more than 12 million votes made. They announced that the winner, and new ‘Queen of the Jungle’ for 2022, was ……. England football star, Jill Scott. Hollyoaks actor Owen was a very worthy runner-up.

