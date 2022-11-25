Sixth contestant evicted from the jungle on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 1:06

Chris Moyles has been evicted from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ which means that only five remain in the jungle.

Just six contestants remained in the jungle tonight, Thursday, November 24, after Babatunde left yesterday, Wednesday 23. Cris and Owen faced the latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial called ‘Savage Sorting Office’.

Own found himself suspended from a crane in a pouch with a blindfolded Chris controlling the crane’s directions while getting electric shocks every 30 seconds.

The soap star had to find the stars that were wheeled out in separate perspex cases. He had to shout instructions to the former Radio One DJ who would then lower him, lift him, or move him from side to side.

Once he had the star, Owen had to throw it into a post box. He found this rather difficult and a disaster ensued, with the pair ending up with only one meal for camp.

An interesting conversation was struck up later by the campmates. They had to reveal who they would invite to a dinner party, naming one dead person, one still alive, one fictional character, and a ‘naked chef’.

During the course of this same chat, Owen asked Matt how MPs are appointed with the politician giving him a very honest explanation.

Seann and Jill went out to win some Dingo Dollars to spend at Kev’s ‘Deals On Wheel’. The Lioness entered a ‘black hole’ from where she had to guide Seann. His job was to put the nine main planets of the solar system in the correct order. Added to his problem was the fact he was standing on a wobbly board at the same time.

Eventually, they completed the challenge, grabbed the dollars and met with Kev. Miraculously, the campmates got the answer right and it was mini-Mars bars all round.

Six starving celebs watched the very small bag descent into Snake Rock. It contained just one portion of venison. They really enjoyed what there was of it.

Mike, Matt, and Seann were given the opportunity of winning a cooked breakfast for camp in an extra trial. They had to work together on an assembly line, first putting hot dogs together, then a birthday cake for Kev, and finally, six ice cream cones with topping. They smashed it and will eat a lovely breakfast in the morning.

Ant and Dec made their trip into the camp to announce the name of the next celeb to be voted out. It’s goodbye to Chris Moyles, leaving only five contestants in Snake Rock.

