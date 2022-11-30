Rod Stewart’s loses his two brothers two months apart

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 22:38

Rod Stewart and son Alistair - Instagram

Rod Stewart has lost two of his brothers, his “irreplaceable buddies” just two months apart with older brother Bob dying on Tuesday.

Stewart announced his death on Wednesday, November 30 in an Instagram post. The singer lost his other older brother Don, he is the youngest of five, in September.

He said: “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

“Rest in Peace.”

Stewart added: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies.”

The 77-year-old, who still has two surviving sisters Peggy and Mary, always spoke very highly of his brothers who he said had been instrumental in his career.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CllZ1qiNvBJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In an interview with the Sun after Mary’s 90th birthday he said: “I’ve got to tell you, these guys were instrumental in supporting me, helping me get into music and just being there for me.

“Whether it was football or washing my dirty underpants, I can’t speak highly enough about these guys.

“These guys have just been effing brilliant throughout my life. We’ve had our arguments haven’t we, Don?

The odd punch-up now and again but I love you, and I love you, Mary.”

Many in the business have come out to express their condolences to Stewart, who himself has had his own private battle with prostate cancer.

Losing two brothers two months apart is a big blow for anyone, especially when they have had a big influence on your life.

