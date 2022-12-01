By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 15:43

BREAKING: Russia publishes unified register of foreign agents. Image: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S Ministry of Justice has published a unified register of foreign agents, which now includes individuals, registered and unregistered non-profit and non-governmental organisations, as reported on Thursday, December 1.

On Russia’s Ministry of Justice website, a new unified register of foreign agents has been published which includes 493 organisations and citizens.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the register is publicly available on the agency’s website with the amount of information determined by the Russian government.

“Given that the law stipulates a number of prohibitions for foreign agents, which can include individuals, data allowing to unambiguously identify such persons (date of birth, TIN, SNILS) will be published,” the ministry said.

The Russian Ministry of Justice previously had four registers, which included foreign agents.

These were the register of NGOs, media, individuals and unregistered NGOs.

However, as of December 1, all foreign agents are now included in a single register.

The ministry describes a foreign agent as “a natural or legal person who has received foreign support or is under foreign influence. Foreign sources can be foreign states, international organisations, foreigners or foreign structures without forming a legal entity, as well as Russians who have become intermediaries in the transfer of foreign funding.”

