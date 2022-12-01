BREAKING: Single-engine plane crashes in Bursa, Turkey

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 14:21
The single-engine plane crash in Bursa, Turkey has left two people dead according to local media reports.
Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat said: “Two people lost their lives as a result of the single-engine plane crash in Osmangazi district.
Pictures of the crash site have circulated on social media.
#SONDAKİKA#Bursa’da uçak düştü! https://t.co/gZ4QSqXac9 # #Bursa #Merkez pic.twitter.com/7Zw8HahHe0
— normhaber (@normhaber1) December 1, 2022
A large number of firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, located near a thermal power plant.
