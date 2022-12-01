BREAKING: Single-engine plane crashes in Bursa, Turkey

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 14:21

A SINGLE-ENGINE plane crashed in Turkey’s central Osmangazi district of Bursa on Thursday, December 1.

The single-engine plane crash in Bursa, Turkey has left two people dead according to local media reports.

Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat said: “Two people lost their lives as a result of the single-engine plane crash in Osmangazi district.

Pictures of the crash site have circulated on social media.

A large number of firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, located near a thermal power plant.

More to follow…

