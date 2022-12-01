BREAKING: Suspected explosive package found at US Embassy in Madrid

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 14:29

EARLY reports on Thursday, December 1 suggest that Spanish authorities are currently investigating a suspected explosive package found at US Embassy in Madrid.

OK Diario journalist Borja Jimenez posted a video of Spain’s National Police outside the US Embassy in Madrid reportedly investigating another suspected package bomb.

#ÚLTIMAHORA Otro paquete bomba en la embajada de EEUU en Madrid. Sería el sexto del día. pic.twitter.com/YAZlYPPle0 — Borja Jiménez (@borjajimenezd) December 1, 2022

Currently, bomb disposal experts of Spain’s National Police are blocking Calle Serrano in Madrid as the bomb threat is investigated.

Spain’s explosive experts TEDAX are on the scene after being alerted of the suspicious package at around 12.30 pm on December 1.

Following the explosion of a letter bomb at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on November 30 which injured a worker, another suspicious package was sent to Spain’s Torrejón de Ardoz air base on December 1.

The Torrejón de Ardoz air base received a package similar to those sent yesterday to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a Zaragoza company that sent rocket launchers to Ukrainian troops, this morning.

Spain’s National Police are on the scene and have taken charge of investigations.

The news outlet reported that at 9 am, explosive experts TEDAX were still analysing the package to avoid risks.

The package was reportedly detected between 3-4 am after security systems at the Torrejón de Ardoz base (Madrid) determined it to be suspicious following examination by X-rays.

The envelope was addressed to the Satellite Centre.

In total, six letters have been found in official organisations in Spain since November 24.

Reportedly, the first came on November 24 when Spain’s Moncloa received a ‘letter bomb’ in a package addressed to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, although this was only reported on December 1.

Another one was reportedly discovered at Spain’s Ministry of Defence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.