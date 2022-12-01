British of Chamber of Commerce: Bright minds

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 December 2022 • 14:05

BUSINESS MINDS: Attendees enjoyed the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s latest event. Credit: British Chamber of Commerce in Spain

THE Costa del Sol’s business community came together again on Tuesday, November 29 for another fruitful evening of networking at the British of Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s monthly business event.

Sponsored by YourShortlist, the evening attracted around 40 representatives and owners of local businesses at the Marbella Golf and Country Club.

The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain was founded more than 100 years ago and is one of the largest British chambers of commerce in the world aiming to bring businesses together and strengthening trade ties between the UK and Spain.

