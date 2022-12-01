British of Chamber of Commerce: Bright minds

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 December 2022 • 14:05
BUSINESS MINDS: Attendees enjoyed the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s latest event.
Credit: British Chamber of Commerce in Spain
Sponsored by YourShortlist, the evening attracted around 40 representatives and owners of local businesses at the Marbella Golf and Country Club.
The British Chamber of Commerce in Spain was founded more than 100 years ago and is one of the largest British chambers of commerce in the world aiming to bring businesses together and strengthening trade ties between the UK and Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.