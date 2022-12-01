By Anna Ellis • 01 December 2022 • 15:36
Do you own a business in Torrevieja? Would you like to win a cash prize? Image: irinaneva/Shutterstock.com
Registrations must be made before December 8 and can be made through the electronic headquarters at this link: https://torrevieja.sedelectronica.es/info.0
During the week of December 15, the jury’s decision will be made, which will be announced before Christmas.
The prizes, which total €5,300, will consist of: First prize of €1,000, second prize of €800, third prize of €500 and ten prizes of €300.
As a mandatory requirement to participate, it is required that the business is up to date with tax obligations before Social Security and AEAT, as well as with the Torrevieja City Council.
The Councilor for Commerce is actively encouraging all Torrevieja establishments to participate in this Christmas window-dressing contest in the hope that it will boost local commerce.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
