Outrage as Kanye West praises Hitler and Nazis on the Alex Jones podcast

01 December 2022

Image of Kanye West. Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

The disgraced rapper Kanye West caused outrage on the Alex Jones podcast by praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Making an appearane on the Alex Jones Infowars podcast today, Thursday, December 1, the disgraced rapper provoked more controversy by praising Adolf Hitler and Nazism. Also on the show with him was white supremeist, Nick Fuentes.

Responding to Jones telling him: “You’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that”, West replied: “I see good things about Hilter… every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

Speaking with his entire face covered with a fabric mask he later added: “We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time”. Jones very quickly interjected to tell West that he did not like Nazis.

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

Currently going by the name of ‘Ye’, with a bible sitting on the desk in front of him, West said: “They always want to write me off and say Ye is so crazy, so crazy, so crazy”. West also condemned the use of pornography, going on to quote words from the Bible.

The high-profile artist has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and has a well- documented history of mental health problems. His business interestes have recently been dealt a massive blow following previous anti-Semitic comments he made. Deals with major brands including Gap and Adidas were terminated as a result.

Elon Musk recently reinstated West to Twitter, also voicing his intention of possibly allowing other ‘banned’ accounts to come back onto the platform.

I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real… — ye (@kanyewest) December 1, 2022

Earlier this week he completed his divorce from Kim Kardashain after a very public spat. The fashion world and music industry have almost cut him off entirely due to his recent controversial comments.

It was reported last week that West had approached former US President Donald Trump and offered him the role of being his deputy if he runs for office in 2024. He then apparently visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where the two enjoyed dinner along with Nick Fuentes.

