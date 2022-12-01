Vera (Almeria) town hall prepares a magical Christmas for all ages

By Linda Hall • 01 December 2022 • 17:48

VERA’S Christmas begins at 7pm on December 3, when the holiday illuminations were turned on.

“As we did last year, we have planned one of the most complete Christmases that Vera has ever known, with a varied programme of quality activities that nobody could be indifferent to,” announced Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco.

December 4 sees the inauguration of the Nativity Scene in the town’s Convento de la Victoria accompanied by the Sol y Luna String band and a repertoire of popular carols.

The Crib is the work of Antonio de Haro, assisted by Vera’s Amigos del Belen (Friends of Bethlehem) association.

Last year’s Nativity Scene was visited by approximately 2,500 people over the Christmas period and even more are expected to view this year’s version which has many innovations, Vera’s Culture councillor Maria Manuela Caparros said.

Amigos del Belen, in collaboration with the Culture department has also designed a Visitable Crib Route, with an itinerary of nine Nativity Scenes created by Vera companies, associations and institutions.

The Second Salon Gastronomico Comer Por Navidad (Eating at Christmas), held between December 15 and 17 at Vera’s municipal Plaza de Abastos covered food market, will be inaugurated at 11am with a cookery demonstration by popular television local chefs.

Further details of the Vera’s entire Christmas programme can be found on the www.navidadesmagicasvera.es website.

