Almeria province’s mountain roads will be able to cope with snow

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 13:43

WINTER WEATHER: Snowploughs will keep Almeria’s mountain roads clear Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

SEVENTY-NINE operatives and 31 vehicles will be working this winter to keep Almeria province roads clear of snow.

Vehicles allocated to the Winter Roads Plan include six snowploughs with another two in reserve should they be needed in an emergency.

The province’s three road maintenance centres in mountain areas have also been provided with 878 tons of salt between them.

Although on call throughout the province during the winter months, the teams will be focusing on the 307 kilometres of roads in areas that are most likely to be affected by ice and snow.

Priority will be given to mountain sections of the A-92 and A-92N, together with less-used roads including the A-317 between Velez Rubio and Granada province and the Puerto de la Virgen and Puerto de Lubrin passes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.