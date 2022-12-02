By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 17:45
WATCH: MASSIVE fire at historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent Ohio (USA). Image: Emily Curtis/Twitter
Videos began circulating on Twitter on Friday, December 2 showing the fire at the historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent Ohio (USA).
Prominent Twitter account @rawalerts tweeted a video of the fire alongside the caption: “Right now multiple Firefighters are currently battling a extremely large fire at a flour mill plant in Kent Ohio the exact cause is currently unknown. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.”
🚨#BREAKING: Massive fire at a West Flour Mill plant
📌#Kent l #Ohio
Right now multiple Firefighters are currently battling a extremely large fire at a flour mill plant in Kent Ohio the exact cause is currently unknown. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time pic.twitter.com/dzfPnyAD3Y
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 2, 2022
🚨#BREAKING: Massive fire at a West Flour Mill plant
📌#Kent l #Ohio
Right now multiple Firefighters are currently battling a extremely large fire at a flour mill plant in Kent Ohio the exact cause is currently unknown. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time pic.twitter.com/dzfPnyAD3Y
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 2, 2022
Twitter user Jeremy Nobile shared pictures sent by a friend alongside the caption: “The historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent caught fire this morning.
“The property has been a challenge for developers but an iconic piece of the city’s downtown skyline. Friend of mine sent me these pics a little while ago.”
The historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent caught fire this morning. The property has been a challenge for developers but an iconic piece of the city's downtown skyline. Friend of mine sent me these pics a little while ago. pic.twitter.com/yaBicVpxCv
— Jeremy Nobile (@JeremyNobile) December 2, 2022
The historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent caught fire this morning. The property has been a challenge for developers but an iconic piece of the city's downtown skyline. Friend of mine sent me these pics a little while ago. pic.twitter.com/yaBicVpxCv
— Jeremy Nobile (@JeremyNobile) December 2, 2022
Emily Curtis shared a video alongside the caption: “Big fire in downtown Kent, Ohio… prayers, Flashes!!! #KentState #KentOhio.”
Big fire in downtown Kent, Ohio… prayers, Flashes!!! #KentState #KentOhio pic.twitter.com/MQmgKT173g
— Emily (@emmcurtis) December 2, 2022
Big fire in downtown Kent, Ohio… prayers, Flashes!!! #KentState #KentOhio pic.twitter.com/MQmgKT173g
— Emily (@emmcurtis) December 2, 2022
According to Kent State University officials, firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene at around 9.30 am and are still battling the blaze.
The mill, which was established in Downtown Kent in 1879 by the Williams Brothers, ceased production in 2016.
However, it remains an iconic building and was recently purchased the property in 2019.
No cause of the fire has been determined and no injuries have been reported at this time, as reported by wksu.org.
The fire comes after a huge blaze ripped through Flying J petrol station in San Antonio Texas (USA) on December 1.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.