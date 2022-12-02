By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 17:45

WATCH: MASSIVE fire at historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent Ohio (USA). Image: Emily Curtis/Twitter

VIDEOS emerged on social media of a huge fire at the historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent Ohio (USA).

Videos began circulating on Twitter on Friday, December 2 showing the fire at the historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent Ohio (USA).

Prominent Twitter account @rawalerts tweeted a video of the fire alongside the caption: “Right now multiple Firefighters are currently battling a extremely large fire at a flour mill plant in Kent Ohio the exact cause is currently unknown. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.”

🚨#BREAKING: Massive fire at a West Flour Mill plant 📌#Kent l #Ohio Right now multiple Firefighters are currently battling a extremely large fire at a flour mill plant in Kent Ohio the exact cause is currently unknown. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time pic.twitter.com/dzfPnyAD3Y — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 2, 2022

Twitter user Jeremy Nobile shared pictures sent by a friend alongside the caption: “The historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent caught fire this morning.

“The property has been a challenge for developers but an iconic piece of the city’s downtown skyline. Friend of mine sent me these pics a little while ago.”

The historic Star of the West flour mill in Kent caught fire this morning. The property has been a challenge for developers but an iconic piece of the city's downtown skyline. Friend of mine sent me these pics a little while ago. pic.twitter.com/yaBicVpxCv — Jeremy Nobile (@JeremyNobile) December 2, 2022

Emily Curtis shared a video alongside the caption: “Big fire in downtown Kent, Ohio… prayers, Flashes!!! #KentState #KentOhio.”

According to Kent State University officials, firefighting crews were dispatched to the scene at around 9.30 am and are still battling the blaze.

The mill, which was established in Downtown Kent in 1879 by the Williams Brothers, ceased production in 2016.

However, it remains an iconic building and was recently purchased the property in 2019.

No cause of the fire has been determined and no injuries have been reported at this time, as reported by wksu.org.

The fire comes after a huge blaze ripped through Flying J petrol station in San Antonio Texas (USA) on December 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.