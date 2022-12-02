Labour retains Chester in first by-election test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 8:22

Samantha Dixon has been elected as the new MP for the City of Chester. Credit: ITV News.

Labour has easily retained Chester in Rishi Sunak’s first by-election test since becoming prime minister.

Labour’s Samantha Dixon has been elected as the new MP for the City of Chester as the party retained their seat.

The by-election was triggered after Labour MP Christian Matheson resigned after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog, reports ITV News.

Labour defended their majority of 6,164 (49.6 per cent of the vote), significantly increasing their mandate with a share of 61.2 per cent.

MS Dixon, a local councillor and former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, raised the cost of living crisis in her victory speech after the result was announced.

Results breakdown as follows: Lab: 61.2% (+11.6)

Con: 22.4% (-15.9)

Lib Dem: 8.4% (+1.5)

Grn : 2.8% (+0.1)

REF: 2.7% (+0.2)

REU: 1.0% (+1.0)

UKIP: 0.6% (+0.6)

MRLP: 0.6% (+0.6)

“People in Chester and across our country are really worried,” she said.

“Worried about losing their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage repayments or the rent, worried about whether they can put the heating on, worried about whether they can put food on the table for their families.

“This is the cost of 12 years of Conservative Government. The Government, which has wreaked havoc with our economy, destroyed our public services and betrayed the people who put their trust in them at the last general election.”

Election officials confirmed that the turnout was 41.2%, with a total of 28,541 votes cast in the December poll.

