Recycling refunds with new smart bins in Almería city centre

By Betty Henderson • 02 December 2022 • 10:53

New smart recycling bins will reward locals for recycling with interesting prizes in Almería

PIONEERING project in Almeria has brought a pair of hi-tech recycling machines to Almeríá city centre, the council announced on November 30. The machines reward locals for recycling by giving points out for recycling different items which can be exchanged for various interesting prizes.

The machines work through an app which users download and use to scan the barcodes on recyclable items. Users then scan a QR code on the recycling bin, before throwing their rubbish inside, collecting points which can be exchanged for exciting rewards.

Users can also donate their points for recycling to the Isabel Enrique Díaz Foundation for their campaign to collect baby food and toys for vulnerable local children.

The innovative machines, designed by environmental NGO, Ecoembes, and are set to be installed in key locations in the city. One of the machines will be situated in the popular Mercado Central and the other will be at the Palacio de Juegos Mediterráneos. The machines are sure to drum up lots of public interest with their distinctive bright yellow design, encouraging more people to recycle.