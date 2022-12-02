Tracking down whether Robert Pattinson has a tenuous connection with Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 17:16

: ROBERT PATTINSON: Twilight star wearing the much-travelled t-shirt in Berlin Photo credit: CC/Diana Ringo

EAGLE-EYED fans are asking if Robert Pattinson visits Mojacar.

According to online publication www.d1softball.com, the Twilight actor has often been spotted wearing a black t-shirt advertising La Cueva, The Cave Bar, Mojacar Beach, Spain.

Devoted fans first noticed him wearing it in photos taken at Toronto airport in 2011, the website reported.

It reappeared seven years later, at the Berlinale film festival in 2018 and he has allegedly been seen in the same Mojacar-emblazoned t-shirt on several occasions in Canada, London and Budapest.

Citing several sources, the website found that Pattinson’s t-shirt came from the La Cueva Bar opened by a Scot, Jim Bryce in 1987 who still lives there with his wife, originally from the US.

“We did about 300 t-shirts and sold them to clients and friends for 800 pesetas,” Jim was quoted as saying.

He also believes that someone, probably a British tourist, must have bought one of the t-shirts, which eventually found its way to a London charity shop where Pattinson picked it up.

Has he, too, discarded the much-travelled t-shirt? Or will he continue to promote Mojacar on his travels?

