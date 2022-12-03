Matt Hancock fights to rebuild reputation as he points finger at Johnson

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 13:49

Matt Hancock Credit: LINGTREN.COM/Shutterstock.com.

Matt Hancock, fresh from his reality tv stint in the jungle, is working to rebuild his reputation as he points a finger at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hancock’s new book serialised in British newspapers on Saturday, December 3 said that he had warned the virus could kill hundreds of thousands of people if it went unchecked. He claims he told ministers some two months before lockdown of the dangers the virus presented but he says they “did not really believe it.”

Hancock said that Professor Sir Chris Whitty, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer, had warned him in the January of 2020 that in a “reasonable worst-case scenario” as many 820,000 could die.

The book “the Inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid-19” points to his being ignored by ministers who simply shrugged their shoulders.

Pointing to specific dates and meetings, Hancock said Sir Whitty had warned there was a 50:50 chance the virus would reach Britain. He said: “The whole room froze.

“We are looking at a human catastrophe on a scale not seen here for a century.”

Sharing the warning with a BREXIT day meeting of the Cabinet on January 31, he said the news was largely met with indifference.

“The reaction was somewhat ‘shrug shrug’ – essentially because they didn’t really believe it. I am constantly feeling that others, who aren’t focused on this every day, are weeks behind what’s going on.”

Putting paid to Johnson’s claim of having saved lives and leading the world in dealing with the virus Hancock suggests Johnson had been reluctant to engage on the issue.

Johnson, in response to the outbreak in China, is quoted as saying: “You keep an eye on it. It will probably go away.”

Likewise, when he warned that it might still be possible to contain the virus if the country moved quickly, Johnson is quoted as replying: “Bash on.”

He also defended his position on releasing care home residents from hospital, which was ruled as unlawful in a later High Court trial, he said: “The tragic but honest truth is we don’t have enough testing capacity to check anyway. It’s an utter nightmare, but it’s the reality.”

More than 200,000 people died during the pandemic and billions was spent in trying to contain it. Hancock is trying to rebuild his reputation following some fatal errors that haven’t gone down well with the electorate or the party, but whether the latest allegations as he points a finger at Johnson will help remains to be seen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.