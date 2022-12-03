Sandi Toksvig hospitalised in Australia suffering severe bronchial pneumonia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 December 2022 • 12:57

Sandi Toksvig - Credit Twitter Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig has had to cancel a series of tour dates in Australia after she was admitted to hospital suffering severe bronchial pneumonia.

According to ITV news on Saturday, December 3 the well-known comedian and compere the Great British Bake Off and QI was due to begin the New Zealand leg of her tour on Sunday.

A statement on the star’s Twitter page said that the tour would resume once she was well enough to travel and perform, adding: “Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform.

“Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough.”

Toksvig had just finished the Australian leg of her tour entitled Sandi Toksvig Live!

The show is described as being “an evening of comedy and curiosities” and is along the lines of her role in QI containing “little known facts” and tells “tall tales” alongside some “really silly jokes.”

According to Healthline pneumonia is a category of lung infections. It occurs when viruses, bacteria, or fungi cause inflammation and infection in the alveoli (tiny air sacs) in the lungs. Bronchopneumonia is a type of pneumonia that causes inflammation in the alveoli.

Someone with bronchopneumonia may have trouble breathing because their airways are constricted. Due to inflammation, their lungs may not get enough air. Symptoms of bronchopneumonia can be mild or severe.

Bronchopneumonia is caused by bacteria. Outside the body, the bacteria are contagious and can spread between people in close proximity through sneezes and coughs. A person becomes infected by breathing in the bacteria.

The illness can be dangerous for people over the age of 65 or who have underlying lung conditions. Anyone contracting the illness, which is bacteria driven, can take weeks to recover depending on the severity and the type of bacteria involved.

The star’s illness will not affect her role with the Great British Bake Off as she recently resigned from that role, however, it is not known what commitments she has to QI although it is assumed production is only due to begin after her tour finishes.

The ever-popular Sandi Toksvig, who has been hospitalised in Australia suffering severe bronchial pneumonia, has received many well-wishes from fans and fellow stars alike.

