Big Eyes, Axie Infinity, and Binance: 3 Coins that are long-term profitable

By EWN • 04 December 2022 • 12:54

We are in the last quarter of the year, and the crypto market is still showing red. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new meme coin, is allowing the cryptocurrency market to make a rapid, respectable profit. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts forecast that Big Eyes Coin might become one of the top coins soon in the marketplace. The cryptocurrency journey so far has been a tough one. While new coins are launched, the existing coins are struggling to retain their prices. Bitcoin (BTC), which sits on top of the crypto market, has suffered a drastic fall in price during this market crash. Holders of Bitcoin as well as Ethereum are scared of losing their wealth assets.

Nevertheless, as the storm is still on, Big Eyes Coin has witnessed tremendous sales in the presale stage. Investors believe that it is better to sow their money by investing in new coins with possibilities than just hoping for old coins to bounce back. While Big Eyes Coin continues to soar higher, Binance and Axie Infinity have also been named alongside as coins suitable for long-term investment.

Big Eyes caught good eyes for Big and Cute Things

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) seems to be different from the primary meme coins. It’s cute feature is unmatchable and BIG relies on it to win a strong base of community members who enjoy having fun and making money. Big Eyes Coin pledges to create wealth to support its community members as each member looks forward to becoming a millionaire by just purchasing the community token.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is built on the Ethereum blockchain to decentralise the accessibility of the platform. Transactions carried out in the community are tax-free and worries-free. With its desire to save the ocean, 5% of its total supply will be locked in a wallet and handed over as a charity donation. The idea is to save the ocean from pollution and overfishing. This will help to conserve aquatic animals and preserve them from extinction.

Big Eyes Coin has won the heart of most crypto enthusiasts and it is believed that the coin might hit the top soon.

Binance (BNB) aims to remain popular in the Crypto Space

Of no doubt, Binance (BNB) is one of the special coins that has continued to remain in the top position in the crypto marketplace. The Binance network is one of the top decentralized exchange platforms and it uses BNB as its native currency to facilitate the transaction process. Before switching entirely to the Binance Smart Chain, also known as the BNB Chain, the Binance network was first implemented on the Ethereum blockchain.

Axie Infinity and its Play-to-Earn NFT Game

Axie Infinity ( AXS) is a gaming blockchain ecosystem that encourages the use of NFTs. Players of the Axie game can within the ecosystem trade, battle, buy, and sell digital assets called Axies. The Axies creatures have over 500 varieties of body parts to be selected by gamers.

While the Axie Infinity community supports decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), members are allowed to participate in governance votes. However, members use the AXS, the governance currency to vote on any decision taken in the ecosystem.

Final Words

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

