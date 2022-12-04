By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 20:59

Powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Samoa Islands

A huge earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred off the coast of the Samoa Islands.

A massive earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has been reported in the Samoa islands this evening, Sunday, December 4. There is still said to be the possibility of a tsunami warning being issued.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 33km, with its epicentre located 134km east of the Samoa Islands in the South Pacific Ocean. It was felt on the island of Tonga according to online reports. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology announced that there was no tsunami threat to its coastline.

#BREAKING Tsunami advisory is now in effect for American Samoa after a 6.9 earthquake occurred in Samoa Islands. pic.twitter.com/hMJUVp0OmX — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 4, 2022

No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 6.7 #earthquake near Samoa Islands Region. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3Zygqi. pic.twitter.com/GbywYmUVRc — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 4, 2022

#Breaking: just in – Reports of an powerful 6.9 magnitude #earthquake occurred at a depth of 33KM and 134 km E of the islands of #Samoa, possible a #Tusinami warning to be advised. pic.twitter.com/6YAYiIscj5 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.