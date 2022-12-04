Cruise ship passenger killed in Atlantic after 'rogue wave' hits the vessel Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Samoa Islands

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 20:59

Powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Samoa Islands

A huge earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred off the coast of the Samoa Islands.

 

A massive earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has been reported in the Samoa islands this evening, Sunday, December 4. There is still said to be the possibility of a tsunami warning being issued.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 33km, with its epicentre located 134km east of the Samoa Islands in the South Pacific Ocean. It was felt on the island of Tonga according to online reports. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology announced that there was no tsunami threat to its coastline.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading