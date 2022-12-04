By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 20:59
Powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Samoa Islands
A massive earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has been reported in the Samoa islands this evening, Sunday, December 4. There is still said to be the possibility of a tsunami warning being issued.
The tremor occurred at a depth of 33km, with its epicentre located 134km east of the Samoa Islands in the South Pacific Ocean. It was felt on the island of Tonga according to online reports. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology announced that there was no tsunami threat to its coastline.
#BREAKING
Tsunami advisory is now in effect for American Samoa after a 6.9 earthquake occurred in Samoa Islands. pic.twitter.com/hMJUVp0OmX
— Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 4, 2022
No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 6.7 #earthquake near Samoa Islands Region. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3Zygqi. pic.twitter.com/GbywYmUVRc
— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 4, 2022
⌚ 2022.12.04 19:24 (gmt)🏠 12.05 08:24, 28℃/82℉ ⛅⭕ 6.9🗺 Samoa Islands region https://t.co/QnhaiK6eFo #earthquake #samoaislands pic.twitter.com/5of7MOCvTW
— Significant Recent Earthquakes📍 (Son Depremler) (@new_earthquakes) December 4, 2022
#Breaking: just in – Reports of an powerful 6.9 magnitude #earthquake occurred at a depth of 33KM and 134 km E of the islands of #Samoa, possible a #Tusinami warning to be advised. pic.twitter.com/6YAYiIscj5
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 4, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
