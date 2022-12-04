Rocketize, Decentraland, and Ripple Set to soar in the coming bull cycle. Here’s what we know!

By EWN • 04 December 2022 • 13:30

The cryptocurrency market has been unpredictable recently, with several projects falling to new lows. However, projects like Rocketize (JATO), Decentraland (MANA), and Ripple (XRP) may make good moves when the next bull cycle begins.

This article will discuss the offerings of Rocketize (JATO), Decentraland (MANA), and Ripple (XRP) and what to expect from them in the coming months.

Explore Meme Coin and DeFi opportunities with Rocketize

Rocketize (JATO) is a developing crypto project aiming to become one of the industry’s big players. It is a community-driven project that will take advantage of meme coin hype and massive gain potential while offering valuable DeFi services.

Rocketize (JATO) users will be able to trade cryptocurrencies through the platform’s Decentralised exchange (DEX) and access other DeFi earning opportunities. Subsequently, the platform will offer NFTs that users can collect and resell for profit.

The project aims to make its JATO token valuable to holders. It plans to employ a token burn mechanism to take off a certain percentage of its total supply from circulation at regular intervals. Hence, the token will likely see price boosts as demand increases and the circulating supply reduces.

The token is currently available on pre-sale for a fraction of its potential future price. Pre-sale participants also benefit from the project’s reward structure, where buyers receive 8 to 15% extra tokens. Deposit ETH, BTC, USDT, BNB, SOL, and SHIB to enjoy this bonus. You may also qualify for other bonuses, including pre-sale stage bonuses.

The Metaverse show continues with Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a popular metaverse platform that allows users to escape reality and explore a virtual world where everything is possible. It is a shared space where users buy digital real estate and develop it into beautiful creations.

Decentraland (MANA) users can interact with other users, play games, access NFTs, attend virtual events, and so on. It is also ever-changing as users create their custom projects on the platform, which other users can access for a fee.

Decentraland’s native token, MANA, supports interactions and transactions on the platform. The token saw growth following the industry’s debut in the crypto space. However, there’s still more room for growth.

As the metaverse becomes more popular, the demand for the MANA token will increase. More activities on the platform will help the token’s price to recover from the bear market 2022 lows and expectantly reach new highs.

Ever-Resilient top ranking coin: Ripple

Ripple (XRP) is one of the market’s top-ranking tokens by market capitalisation. It is a utility token that supports transactions on Ripple’s Payment Solution and the XRP Ledger.

The token has been in the market since 2013 and has managed to maintain its top position by market capitalisation. While the token’s price hasn’t seen much growth to show for its long existence in the market, it has been able to relatively hold its value or bounce back after each fall.

However, many of its limiting factors, especially its SEC lawsuit, are gradually ending. If the lawsuit closes in Ripple’s (XRP) favor, its price could explode to new highs.

Conclusion: Astute Investments

Rocketize (JATO), Decentraland (MANA), and Ripple (XRP) are some of the cryptocurrencies that could have a good run in the next bull cycle. They have good value propositions for the cryptocurrency market, and their gain potential would likely appeal to enthusiasts.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido