Russia warns ‘From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil’, in response to EU oil cap

By Chris King • 04 December 2022 • 1:25

Image of Russian gas pipeline supply to Europe. Credit: dragancfm / shutterstock.com

In response to the recent EU cap on Russian oil, Mikhail Ulyanov warned: ‘From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil’.

Commenting on the European Union’s recent introduction of a price ceiling on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, Mikhail Ulyanov warned that: “Starting from this year, Europe will live without Russian oil”.

Ulyanov is Russia’s permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna. Posting on his official Twitter account, he added: “Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support an anti-market price ceiling”.

He then expressed his confidence that shortly the European Union would soon accuse Russia of gain using oil as a weapon. “Just wait”, he wrote.

Starting from this year #Europe will live w/o Russian oil. #Moscow has already made it clear that it will NOT supply #oil to those countries who support anti-market price cap. Very soon the #EU will blame #Russia for using oil as a weapon. — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 3, 2022

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation stressed that Russia would not accept the price cap. “Now we are analysing. Some preparation was carried out for such a ceiling. We will not accept this ceiling”, Tass reported him as commenting.

“And how the work will be organised, after the analysis, which will be quickly done, we will report”, Peskov added.

LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky also said that for Moscow: “No price restrictions are unacceptable. There will be no oil supplies to countries under the terms of the price ceiling, even if it is more profitable”.

In his opinion, the EU: “jeopardises its energy security. They did not install a ceiling but broke through the bottom. And for what? For the sake of satisfying the ambitions of overseas partners. But the Europeans can’t wait for help from them”, Slutsky expressed with confidence, as reported by gazeta.ru.

