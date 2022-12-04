The joy of Christmas spreads throughout the city of Almeria

The Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, as well as many Almerians, children and adults, surrounded the Casa de las Mariposas on Friday, December 2, to witness the great Christmas light switch on.

The Mayoress confirmed: “Almeria is a very attractive city for Christmas, we have more than fifty activities programmed which are moments to enjoy with the family, and we also offer plenty of choice when it comes to shopping in the specialised and local shops of the city.”

“The Town Hall wants the Christmas atmosphere to be experienced with joy until January 6,” she added.

While the orchestra delighted with their music on Friday all eyes were fixed on the ‘Mapping’ with Christmas motifs on the Casa de las Mariposas. Technology created different creative 3D compositions on the walls of the building, showing Father Christmas, reindeer, the traditional mistletoe and other elements of the holiday season.