By Matthew Roscoe • 05 December 2022 • 10:59

Chechen opposition leader Tumso Abdurakhmanov reportedly shot dead in Sweden. Image: @Terror_Alarm/Twitter

Tumso Abdurakhmanov, a Chechen blogger who led opposition against Russia, has reportedly been shot in Sweden, according to reports on Monday, December 5.

According to the telegram channel 1ADAT, referring to the data of “informants from Europe and Chechnya,” Chechen opposition leader Tumso Abdurakhmanov was reportedly shot dead in Sweden.

A report from Radio Liberty, which said it had confirmed that information, stated that Abdurakhmanov had been shot dead in Sweden on the night of December 1-2 after going missing in the country following alleged threats from Russia’s Wagner Group.

1ADAT wrote: “We have enough information confirming his [Abdurakhmanov’s] death, and his brother, Muhammad, was hidden by special services.”

The information has yet to be reported by Swedish police.

Further reports suggest that Abdurakhmanov missed his regular YouTube live stream.

Fans of the blogger, who reportedly survived a ‘Russian-ordered’ hammer attack in Sweden back in 2020, said that the 36-year-old usually updates them via his Telegram channel if he is going to miss a stream.

“Usually Tumso warns when the stream will not take place on Telegram. Yesterday he did not warn [us],” one user told svoboda.org.

According to the Moscow Times, Abdurakhmanov relocated to Sweden in 2019 after he was not granted asylum in Poland.

He had reportedly experienced numerous death threats in Ramzan Kadyrov’s Chechnya and managed to flee the country back in 2015.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.