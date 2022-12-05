By Guest Writer • 05 December 2022 • 17:07

Presentation of the cheque Credit: Roland

THE La Cala de Mijas Lions presented TRBL Mijas Costa with €1000 at the beginning of December.

This British charity was founded in 1921 and helps many men and women who have actively served in the United Kingdom Armed Forces, as well as helping their families too.

The Royal British Legion has branches both in the United Kingdom and in various parts of the world, raising money for their beneficiaries. All the money raised in Spain is used to help those who live here now.

Every year in November their members as well as other interested parties are busy offering poppies and holding remembrance services to honour those who have died whilst serving.

Here on the Costa del Sol, they try to help those in need who require assistance through lack of mobility, essential help to buy staple foodstuffs, support in times of grief, help with domestic items, counselling for mental health and much more.

There are branches in Alhaurin el Grande, Coin, Duquesa, Marbella, Mijas Costa, Torremolinos and across the border in Gibraltar as well as parts of Axarquia.

If you feel they could help you or simply want to become a member even if you haven’t served in the Forces, contact one of the branches above to find out more.

Thank you for reading ‘La Cala de Mijas Lions presented TRBL Mijas Costa with €1000’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.