Small tornado hits the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 19:41

Image of tornado in Marbella, Malaga. Credit: [email protected]

A small tornado hit the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella, tearing up trees, damaging vehicles, and breaking street furniture.

As reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a small tornado crossed the Costa del Sol city of Marbella this Monday, December 5. It only last for a few minutes but that was long enough for it to bring down several trees in the centre of the municipality.

Furniture belonging to catering establishments was also damaged as the atmospheric phenomenon twisted its way through the city. Several vehicles parked in the streets were also damaged as a result.

Vórtice convectivo que ha podido llegar a tocar tierra en Marbella (posible tornado) https://t.co/oxf7hesLBg — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) December 5, 2022

Minutes before 4:30pm, heavy rain gave way to the tornado. It wreaked havoc in the neighbourhoods of Divina Pastora, Santa Marta, the La Represa stream park, and Avenida Arias de Velasco, one of the busiest locations in the municipality. The tornado also affected the expansion works at the Costa del Sol Hospital.

Dozens of Marbella residents captured the moment in which the tornado passed through the city. Numerous images and videos were posted on social media.

Primeros reportes de daños por el tornado y la lluvia en Marbella:

– Numerosas caídas de árboles. 🌳

– El viento ha sido capaz de tirar un contenedor.

– Ha roto los cristales de las ventanas del hospital y los ha trasladado hasta la autovía. 🪟

– Inundación en La Campana. pic.twitter.com/qgznrXI2MC — MeteoMarbella (@adrianmeteo) December 5, 2022

A yellow warning for heavy rain was issued in several Costa del Sol municipalities for today. These also included regions of Antequera and Ronda. As much as 40l/m² was predicted to fall in a 12-hour period between tonight and tomorrow, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

So far, the most significant rains recorded by the Hidrosur network meters have been in those located in the Concepcion reservoir, where 18.5l/m² were measured in one hour, according to the 5pm update. The second-highest amount was registered in Las Millanas, in the Tolox area of Rio Grande, with 16.1l/m². This was followed by Ojen with 10.4l/m², and Coin with 8.5l/m².

