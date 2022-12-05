Small tornado hits the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella

BREAKING - Vladimir Putin signs law banning 'LGBT propaganda' Close
By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 19:41

Image of tornado in Marbella, Malaga. Credit: [email protected]

A small tornado hit the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella, tearing up trees, damaging vehicles, and breaking street furniture.

 

As reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a small tornado crossed the Costa del Sol city of Marbella this Monday, December 5. It only last for a few minutes but that was long enough for it to bring down several trees in the centre of the municipality.

Furniture belonging to catering establishments was also damaged as the atmospheric phenomenon twisted its way through the city. Several vehicles parked in the streets were also damaged as a result.

Minutes before 4:30pm, heavy rain gave way to the tornado. It wreaked havoc in the neighbourhoods of Divina Pastora, Santa Marta, the La Represa stream park, and Avenida Arias de Velasco, one of the busiest locations in the municipality. The tornado also affected the expansion works at the Costa del Sol Hospital.   

Dozens of Marbella residents captured the moment in which the tornado passed through the city. Numerous images and videos were posted on social media.

A yellow warning for heavy rain was issued in several Costa del Sol municipalities for today. These also included regions of Antequera and Ronda. As much as 40l/m² was predicted to fall in a 12-hour period between tonight and tomorrow, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

So far, the most significant rains recorded by the Hidrosur network meters have been in those located in the Concepcion reservoir, where 18.5l/m² were measured in one hour, according to the 5pm update. The second-highest amount was registered in Las Millanas, in the Tolox area of Rio Grande, with 16.1l/m². This was followed by Ojen with 10.4l/m², and Coin with 8.5l/m².

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

