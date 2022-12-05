Three more envelopes containing animal eyes intercepted in Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid

By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 19:08

Image of National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional

Post office security systems in the Spanish cities of Malaga, Barcelona and Madrid intercepted three more envelopes containing animal eyes.

Three more suspicious letters containing animal eyes have been intercepted in Spain this morning, Monday, December 5. Police sources confirmed that they were detected by the security systems of Post Offices, who subsequently informed the National Police.

The shipments were reportedly addressed to the Ukrainian Consulate in Malaga, along with the Ukrainian embassies in the cities of Barcelona and Madrid.

It was verified by the police that each envelope contained animal eyes but they ruled out the presence of explosive or explosive substances. These packages bore similar characteristics to those received last Friday 2 they added.

Suspicious envelopes were delivered to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and also to other embassies and consulates of that country in different parts of Europe. After the shipment was intercepted on Friday, the National Police transferred the details of the envelope to the Post Office, which has clearly helped with the interceptions today.

Other envelopes intercepted and containing gunpowder and small shrapnel balls were sent to Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government; Margarita Robles, the Defense Minister; the embassies of Ukraine and the US, Torrejon de Ardoz air base, and to the arms manufacturing company in Zaragoza Instalaza.

Sources indicated this weekend that these six envelopes came from Valladolid and from the same author, although he has not yet been identified, as reported by malagahoy.es.

