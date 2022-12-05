By James Gamble • 05 December 2022 • 11:12

Ukrainian targets across Spain receive more letters containing 'animal eyes'. Image: David Benito/Shutterstock.com

Spanish police have seized three further threatening letters containing ‘animal eyes’ destined for locations including the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry today (Monday, December 5) confirmed the suspicious letters, destined for the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga, amounted to three of some 21 threats recently sent to such targets across Europe.

The letters – some of which were also said to have been ‘soaked in blood’ – were sent to Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy Austria and the Czech Republic last week.

The most recent letters sent across Spain also arrive following the ‘terrorist attack’ at the Ukrainian Embassy last week (Wednesday, November 30), in which an envelope ‘exploded’ in the hands of an employee, causing minor injuries.

The attack prompted heightened security measures across all of Ukraine’s embassies abroad.

In a post on Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, said: “Spanish police have seized from the post office three envelopes believed to be animal eyes that were addressed to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga.

“An investigation has been launched.

“In total, we have already [identified] 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies and [consulates] in 12 countries.

“As [Minister of Foreign Affairs] Dmytro Kuleba has already noted, Ukrainian diplomats should not be intimidated [or] broken. “We will continue to work effectively to protect Ukraine from the enemy and [for] our victory.”

Six ‘letter bombs’ destined for locations across Spain were discovered last week, all associated with the war in Ukraine and sent to high-profile targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.