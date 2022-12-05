By James Gamble • 05 December 2022 • 11:12
Ukrainian targets across Spain receive more letters containing 'animal eyes'. Image: David Benito/Shutterstock.com
A spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry today (Monday, December 5) confirmed the suspicious letters, destined for the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga, amounted to three of some 21 threats recently sent to such targets across Europe.
The letters – some of which were also said to have been ‘soaked in blood’ – were sent to Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy Austria and the Czech Republic last week.
The most recent letters sent across Spain also arrive following the ‘terrorist attack’ at the Ukrainian Embassy last week (Wednesday, November 30), in which an envelope ‘exploded’ in the hands of an employee, causing minor injuries.
The attack prompted heightened security measures across all of Ukraine’s embassies abroad.
In a post on Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, said: “Spanish police have seized from the post office three envelopes believed to be animal eyes that were addressed to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga.
“An investigation has been launched.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.