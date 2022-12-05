By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 21:55

Image of Burcu Saglam who died tragically in a plane crash in Turkey. Credit: [email protected]_com

A 22-year-old woman live-streamed her final moments on Instagram as her light aircraft crashed into high-voltage power cables near Istanbul in Turkey.

A glamourous 22-year-old beautician captured her final moments on a live Instagram stream just before the light aircraft she was flying in crashed into high-voltage power cables in Bursa, Turkey.

Burcu Saglam and Hakan Koksal, the 54-year-old pilot, both perished when the two-seater aircraft hit cables carrying 380 thousand volts of electricity and exploded in a fireball, as reported by evrensel.net.

The incident occurred last Thursday, December 1, in the Turkish province of Sakarya. Burcu started to record live on the social media platform as their plane took off from Pamukova near the city of Istanbul at around 3:13pm.

She showed her followers the stunning view from inside the cockpit as she and the pilot ascended into the sky. Disaster struck as the wing of the aircraft clipped overhead power cables, setting fire to it. As the plane plummeted out of the sky, somehow, Burcu even had time to chillingly add a ‘Bye’ caption to her video.

Footage of the incident captured from the ground by a security camera was reposted on various social media platforms, showing the exact moment the plane hit the power cables and spectacularly burst into flames, but it is too graphic to display here.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.