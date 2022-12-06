100 Tory’s threaten rebellion over government’s housebuilding plans

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 December 2022 • 10:49

Image - Michael Gove: Ian Davidson Photography/shutterstock

Housebuilding targets in the UK are set to be watered down after more than 100 Tory MPs threatened to vote against proposed planning rule changes.

Michael Gove confirmed to LBC on Tuesday, December 6 that the home building targets contained in the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill will be removed.

Instead, he said, targets for new homes will become a “starting point” and councils will be given the authority to build fewer homes where they believe this to be necessary given genuine constraints or where it will significantly change the character of an area.

Accused of being weak, Gove said “there is no truly objective way of calculating how many new homes are needed in an area” but that the “plan making process for housing has to start with a number.

“We have an urgent need in this country to build more homes so that everyone – whether they aspire to home ownership or not – can have a high-quality, affordable place to live. But our planning system is not working as it should,” Mr Gove said.

“If we are to deliver the new homes this country needs, new development must have the support of local communities.

“That requires people to know it will be beautiful, accompanied by the right infrastructure, approved democratically, that it will enhance the environment and create proper

“These principles have always been key to our reforms and we are now going further by strengthening our commitment to build the right homes in the right places and put local people at the heart of decision-making.”

Despite calls by the Tory leader Rishi Sunak for unity within the party, disagreements continue over policy and direction. Backbenchers like Theresa Villiers and Bob Seely have been vehement opponents of the proposed housebuilding planning reforms.

Villiers said that backbench scrutiny had been successful in achieving positive change whilst Seely added that the planning system would become “more conservative than the one we currently have.”

“The new language we’ve agreed will work with communities, speaking to the character of areas and celebrating the beauty of good design.

“It understands the need for farmland, will significantly emphasise brownfield over greenfield development and will help deliver homes for young people.”

Insisting that “this is going to be much better for younger people” he added “In places like the Isle of Wight, or places like the tip of Cornwall or Cumbria, this is really going to help young people because we can say you can dramatically increase your targets for local affordable housing, and that’s specifically for younger people.

“So, this is actually a really big win.

“If you’re a developer and you want to sit on property for years and years, this is not good news for you. But actually, if you’re a council that wants to get on and build and if you’re a community that wants to control more of its destiny, this is good news.”

The reforms planned had received much criticism for its failing when it came to young people looking to get on the property ladder.

The Shadow Communities Secretary, Labour’s Lisa Nandy, said the U-turn was “unconscionable in the middle of a housing crisis”

“We offered Labour votes to defeat the rebels, but Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove seem to have chosen party before country. This is so weak. In office but not in power.”

Gove has apparently also agreed to further changes that include the charging of a higher infrastructure levy on greenfield developments and to take action against land banking, the practice where developers buy and the sit on property without developing it.

Whilst some accuse Sunak and his team continue of struggling to take control of the party, the fact that 100 Tory’s threatened to rebel over government’s housebuilding plans they consider to be wrong, suggests that democracy continues to work in the UK despite recent events.

