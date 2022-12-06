By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 13:47

Calvia is on the up as its budget for 2023 grows by 6.98 per cent reaching a whopping €109.439.823.06. Image ADragan/Shutterstock.com

The debt continues to decrease and no tax, no fee and no municipal public price has increased for the last eight years even though investments and services for the citizens of Calvia have either been maintained or increased.

The 2023 budgets consolidate the return to normality and the continuation of the path of economic recovery that the Autonomous Community and the municipality are experiencing in the post-pandemic stage.

Despite this scenario, the social shield continues to be consolidated and strengthened with respect to the pre-pandemic stage and with the provision of support for families and the most vulnerable groups, as well as to address the inflationary situation as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Likewise, a strong investment is foreseen in 2023, to carry out municipal investments for the improvement and replacement of pavements on public roads, sports facilities, educational centres, seasonal and cultural activities, as well as a firm commitment to active training and employment policies.

