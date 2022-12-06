By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 13:47
Calvia is on the up as its budget for 2023 grows by 6.98 per cent reaching a whopping €109.439.823.06. Image ADragan/Shutterstock.com
The 2023 budgets consolidate the return to normality and the continuation of the path of economic recovery that the Autonomous Community and the municipality are experiencing in the post-pandemic stage.
Despite this scenario, the social shield continues to be consolidated and strengthened with respect to the pre-pandemic stage and with the provision of support for families and the most vulnerable groups, as well as to address the inflationary situation as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Likewise, a strong investment is foreseen in 2023, to carry out municipal investments for the improvement and replacement of pavements on public roads, sports facilities, educational centres, seasonal and cultural activities, as well as a firm commitment to active training and employment policies.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.