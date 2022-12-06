Festive fundraising with ADANA animal shelter in Estepona

By Betty Henderson • 06 December 2022 • 11:35

An adorable ‘Santa Paws’ made an appearance at the ADANA Christmas Fair in November

FABULOUS festivities in Estepona for ADANA’s Christmas Fair which was held on November 22 in Estepona. Dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the day was a roaring success, raising funds for the animal shelter’s rescue work and getting guests into the festive spirit.

The event had taken months of careful planning but came together perfectly with something for everyone, from face painting to an exciting tombola, and lots of stalls offering Christmas goodies.

‘Santa Paws’ even made an appearance, alongside some other dog helpers, to the delight of all animal loving guests! ADANA President, Susie thanked all volunteers for their hard work saying, “We have the most amazing people working for us and I am so proud of you all”.

Christmas fun is not over at the shelter however, ADANA still have festive advent calendars on sale from their charity shop as well as the shelter itself.

The shelter has also put out a call for volunteers, needed to help with cleaning on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, for any period of time possible. Anyone wishing to volunteer can send an email to: [email protected] or call: 669930624.