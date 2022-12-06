BREAKING: Russian army deserter in camouflage opens fire on police Close
Trending:

Russia’s DPR parliament deputy Maria Pirogova dies during Donetsk shelling

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 December 2022 • 14:25

Russia's DPR parliament deputy Maria Pirogova dies during Donetsk shelling. Image: Denis Pushilin/Telegram

THE deputy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Maria Pirogova, has died during a shelling attack from Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, December 6.

DPR leader Denis Pushilin, who recently wished the people of the Donetsk People’s Republic a happy Flag Day, announced that Maria Pirogova, a member of the People’s Council, had been killed in battle.

“Today, Donetsk is once again experiencing a terrible day. Information is constantly coming in about the dead, the number of victims is growing…” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

“I just found out that Maria Pirogova, a member of the People’s Council, a volunteer, was killed. Masha! I can’t believe it…”

He added: “She was the epitome of kindness. The person with the big letter. She helped everybody, she never passed by other’s troubles. Her energy, her talent to do good was enough for everyone. As if she hurried to live.

“Last year she graduated from the Donetsk Academy of Music as a jazz vocalist and wrote her own music.

“In 2014, when she was only 21, she started helping people. She collected things, delivered them to people in need, and was not afraid to go to the most dangerous places to help others.

“It was Masha who initiated the Wishing Tree campaign. Thousands of children’s dreams came true within this project alone. This is a great credit to Masha.

“Fascist beasts cut off her life in her prime…

“Sincere words of condolence to Masha’s family and friends. This is a great loss for all of us.”

News of her death spread on social media, with many paying tribute to the young woman.

One person wrote: “Among those killed by #Ukrainian shelling of #Donetsk today, member of DNR parliament, Maria Pirogova. A very energetic, vivacious, positive, kind, committed person. She loved her home city Donetsk, her people. She never left, always did everything she could to help. RIP.”

“Giving Ukrainian terror victims a face: As a result of the Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, the deputy of the People’s Council of the DPR Maria Pirogova died today. 5 more civilians died!” another said on Twitter.

“Rest in Peace,” another person said.

Another said: “Member of the DPR parliament Maria Pirogova was killed in Donetsk as a result of shelling.”

According to Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA, two people were killed, and 10 were injured during the shelling of the central Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk.

The DPR headquarters of the territorial defence said: “As a result of the shelling from Ukraine in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, two people were killed, and the number of wounded increased to 10 people.”

RIA also noted that several apartment buildings were damaged.

The mayor of the capital of the DPR, Alexei Kulemzin said: “Destruction was recorded in apartment buildings along the street 50 years of the USSR, Chelyuskintsev, Vatutina – window glazing was broken, roofs and balconies were damaged…

“12 trade pavilions and two cars burned down at the Covered Market.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading