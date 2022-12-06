Mini tornado response team works through the night in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 06 December 2022 • 11:17

Emergency response teams remove branches that fell due to a mini tornado and heavy rainfall in Marbella on December 5

ROBUST response from local authorities after a mini tornado caused alarm in Marbella on Monday December 5. The City Council mobilised more than 100 police officers and 30 vehicles to assess the situation and mitigate against damage.

A mini tornado was registered on December 5, followed by heavy rainfall which damaged some property and infrastructure and felled several trees in the region. Members of the response team also included firefighters, parks and maintenance workers and municipal cleaning workers who removed fallen trees and damaged street signs.

Strong winds mainly affected trees on Avenida Doctor Maíz Viñals, Avenida Arias Maldonado, Calle San Vicente, Calle Jeddah, and Calle Juan XXIII. As well as damage to trees, six cars, a bus shelter at Puente Romano, and parts of the roof at Costa del Sol Hospital were also damaged.

The council also deployed several cleaning teams and electricians to deal with other small amounts of debris and outages.

Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Diego López explained that more work will be carried out in the next few days, “Our emergency response focused on removing immediate hazards for the public”.