Two senior Ukrainian ministers arrested ‘in absentia’ on orders of Moscow court

By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 19:26
Image of scales of justice and gavel.
Credit: Zolnierek/Shutterstock.com
A court in Moscow, today, Tuesday, December 6, ordered two Ukrainian ministers to be arrested ‘in absentia’. Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Emine Dzhaparova, the Deputy Foreign Minister stand accused of violating Russia’s territorial integrity.
Russia’s FSB security service had recently requested their arrest. Anastasia Romanova, a spokeswoman for Moscow’s Lefortovsky district court told AFP: “The request has been granted”. Both women have subsequently been placed on Moscow’s wanted list.
Four Ukrainian territories were annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin after so-called referendums in September. As a result, Moscow claimed the territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as theirs, although the action was not recognised by the international community.
Despite the annexations and ongoing fighting, Ukrainian ministers have continued to travel to these regions. After Ukrainian forces retook Kherson in November, Vereshchuk – the Ukrainian minister for the reintegration of the occupied territories – visited the region.
Dzhaparova has been calling for the “de-occupation of Crimea and its return to Ukraine”. Her objective is to promote issues related to the ethnic minority on the Crimean peninsula, herself being of Crimean Tatar origin. Crimea was another territory annexed by Russia back in 2014.
Upon hearing of the FSB’s request to have her arrested, she joked that Moscow had Dzhaparova quipped that Moscow had recognised “the effectiveness of my work”, as reported by insiderpaper.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.