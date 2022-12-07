By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 8:18

Melitopol deputy head Mykola Volyk reportedly survives assassination attempt. Image: BAZA/Telegram

ACCORDING to reports coming out of Ukraine on Wednesday, December 7, the deputy head of the city administration in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Mykola Volyk, survives an assassination attempt.

Despite reports that Mykola Volyk, the deputy head of Russian-occupied Melitopol, had died after an assassination attempt, reports on December 7 suggest that he was not harmed in the attempt on his life.

BAZA reported that Volyk was NOT injured despite nearly being blown up by an IED.

The news outlet stated that an explosive device went off near the entrance of his building.

“Investigators have already established that the IED had been placed on the street lighting pole at a height of about 1 metre and was packed with defensive elements. The pylon itself was about 8 metres from the entrance,” the news outlet wrote.

According to investigators, the IED was activated remotely: two cigarette butts with filters were found 50 metres from the explosion site. The explosion yield was about 2,500 grams of TNT equivalent.

Only Volyk’s jacket was damaged in the blast, according to BAZA.

However, overnight rumours spread on social media that the Melitopol deputy head had actually been killed.

The New Voice of Ukraine website wrote: “An accomplice of invading Russian forces, Mykola Volyk, was killed in a blast in the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol early on Dec. 6.”

An accomplice of invading Russian forces, Mykola Volyk, was killed in a blast in the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol early on Dec. 6.https://t.co/a2DVITDIb8 — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) December 7, 2022

Within the news outlets report, the mayor of Melitopol was quoted as saying: “The morning blast in Melitopol was the roasting of another collaborator.

“Mykola Volyk got out on the wrong side of the bed.”

Speaking on his Telegram channel, Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote: “At 6 o’clock in the morning, there was a noise at the entrance of the traitor. Ambulances immediately arrived at the scene of the explosion.”

However, in another report, the prominent Twitter account NOELreports said that Volyk had been hospitalised and was in critical condition following the blast.

“Mykola Volyk, known as a collaborator from Melitopol and head the office of the Socialist Party was blown up in his car.

“After Russia’s occupation, he became an active accomplice of the Russian occupation administration. He is now in the hospital in critical conditions.”

Mykola Volyk, known as a collaborator from Melitopol and head the office of the Socialist Party was blown up in his car. After Russia’s occupation, he became an active accomplice of the Russian occupation administration. He is now in the hospital in critical conditions. pic.twitter.com/fR2UekrLeW — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 6, 2022

Prior to news of the assassination attempt on the Melitopol deputy head, the leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced that a member of the People’s Council, Maria Pirogova, had been killed during a Ukrainian attack on Tuesday, December 6.

DPR leader Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel: “Today, Donetsk is once again experiencing a terrible day. Information is constantly coming in about the dead, the number of victims is growing…

“I just found out that Maria Pirogova, a member of the People’s Council, a volunteer, was killed. Masha! I can’t believe it…”

He added: “She was the epitome of kindness. The person with the big letter. She helped everybody, she never passed by other’s troubles. Her energy, her talent to do good was enough for everyone. As if she hurried to live.

“Last year she graduated from the Donetsk Academy of Music as a jazz vocalist and wrote her own music.

“In 2014, when she was only 21, she started helping people. She collected things, delivered them to people in need, and was not afraid to go to the most dangerous places to help others.

“It was Masha who initiated the Wishing Tree campaign. Thousands of children’s dreams came true within this project alone. This is a great credit to Masha.

“Fascist beasts cut off her life in her prime…

“Sincere words of condolence to Masha’s family and friends. This is a great loss for all of us.”

