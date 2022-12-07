By James Gamble • 07 December 2022 • 12:06

Rod Stewart's son rushed to hospital after collapsing during football match. Image: Mary A Lupo/Shutterstock.com

Rock singer Sir Rod Stewart has revealed his 11-year-old son was rushed to hospital after collapsing and ‘going blue’ during a football match.

Stewart’s son Aiden was feared by his parents to have suffered from a ‘heart attack’ after collapsing whilst playing football for his Young Hoops Under 12s team.

The 77-year-old singer recalled the ‘scary’ moment his son was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but was relieved to later discover his boy had suffered nothing more serious than a panic attack.

Speaking in football magazine Four Four Two, father-of-eight Sir Rod said another ambulance had to be called during the same match for another boy who banged his head.

Stewart described the terrifying moments when he and 51-year-old wife Penny Lancaster Stewart watched as their son went ‘unconscious’.

The former Faces and Small Faces singer told Four Four Two: “We thought my boy had a heart attack…

“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.”

On the injury of the other boy, he added: “In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called [during the same match].”

Stewart, an avid Celtic fan, recently lost brothers Don and Bob just months apart.

His eldest son, 42-year-old Sean Stewart, was also rushed to hopsital last month following a road accident in which he was ‘hit by a truck’ at a red light.